The sixth annual Taste of Africa event hosted by I.M.P.A.C Outreach in Killeen partnered with vendors and entertainers who brought all sorts of cultural experiences to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Sunday afternoon.
There were over 1,000 visitors by 3 p.m. with many attending in colorful African dress. There were headwraps in every color and shape. Organizers said they were pleased at the early attendance numbers.
I.M.P.A.C Outreach event organizer Rodney Douchett touted the event with the slogan “Take a deep dive into African culture.”
Douchett described it as a celebration of the expansive African histories and cultures of the continent with tantalizing tastes, vibrant fabrics and fashions, exotic jewels, handcrafted art, vibrant sounds and breathtaking dancing.
According to many who sampled the food, beverages and sweet treats, it was a epicurean explosion of tastes.
“This is my first time,” said Sha’neika Williams, 11. “I’m going to try everything.”
There was scrumptious Carribean fare and exotic samples from Namibia and Jamaica.
Irma Gottshalk and her mom Daughn Gottshalk made delicious Jamaican tacos using tortillas in the three colors of the Jamaica flag. Each was topped with slaw and a sweet, spicy sauce direct from the islands.
Eight-year-old Donya Mackey ate all three and helped her dad Maxwell Mackey finish his plate.
“Those were better than anything I’ve ever had,” she said. “I want to learn how to make them.”
On stage, several entertainers brought a variety of music, rhythm and vocal styles. There were interpretive dancers from every corner of the world.
There were booths of exotic fabrics and garments made in Africa.
Fabric entrepreneur Cynthia Odemwingie from Nigeria brought stacks of brightly colored designs made in Ghana and Nigeria. The Houston resident enjoys the feel of the fabric and how happy the colorful patterns make her. Accompanying her to Sunday’s event was her friend Zula who creates fabulous garments from the fabrics. The two have worked together for about four years and created many fashionable outfits.
Fabric is the basis for Natasha Poe’s business, Wrapping in God’s Love, where she helps women “crown their heads” with color and imagination to bring out qualities like self-confidence, beauty and of course pride in their culture.
Taste of Africa was decidedly a place to learn and to experience African culture from individuals and organizations who have experienced it themselves.
