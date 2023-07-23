The sixth annual Taste of Africa event hosted by I.M.P.A.C Outreach in Killeen partnered with vendors and entertainers who brought all sorts of cultural experiences to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Sunday afternoon.

There were over 1,000 visitors by 3 p.m. with many attending in colorful African dress. There were headwraps in every color and shape. Organizers said they were pleased at the early attendance numbers.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

