A break on an 8-inch water line Wednesday in Harker Heights forced a boil-water notice to be issued for residents of 16 streets.
The break happened around noon Wednesday on Oakridge Boulevard, city spokesman Jerry Bark said in a news release.
Repairs could take several hours, and residents of the following streets have been instructed to boil water.
- Birchwood Drive
- 2100 block of Chinaberry Circle
- Elmwood Drive
- Elmwood Circle
- Juniper Drive
- Lakeview Drive
- Mesa Oaks Circle
- Monte Cristo Drive
- Oakridge Boulevard (3100 block through 3800 block)
- Oakridge Circle
- Oakwood Drive
- Valley Oaks Drive
- Valley Oaks Circle
- Walnut Circle
- Willowood Circle
- Willowood Drive
“Due to loss of pressure to the lines in this area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all affected customers to boil their water prior to consumption,” the release said.
