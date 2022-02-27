As Killeen moves progresses toward the 2023 fiscal budget process, the Killeen City Council finds itself ready to conduct a strategic planning meeting, which is a meeting between the City Manager and City Council to prioritize funding.
The meeting has been pushed back once already, when the City Council was forced to cancel the Feb. 5 strategic planning meeting due to inclement weather conditions caused by Winter Strom Landon. The meeting has been rescheduled to March 5, at 9 a.m.
During the strategic planning meeting, City Council members and city staff are expected to set funding priorities for the upcoming fiscal year through a back-and-forth dialogue.
This past year, the city placed a large focus on street maintenance and reconstruction, employee compensation and has adopted several public safety initiatives. So far, the city has met all of these objectives by way of street reconstruction efforts, continuing to modernize the fire department, and by implementing other initiatives.
What the focus for next year will be is still up discussion, though the focus may lie with the passage of several master plans that made their way through the City Council. This year, the city approved a fire department master plan, a Parks and Open Spaces master plan and a Water and Sewer master plan. All of these plans will require funding to activate, though the scale to which the City Council approves each plan will be up for discussion.
The purpose of the March 5 meeting will not be to create the 2023 budget, but to receive guidance from the City Council in order to establish guidelines for creating the 2023 fiscal year budget.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, returning a request for comment, affirmed that the meeting will be an opportunity to put some of those plans into place.
“This is our first real opportunity to see these plans and, now that we know what they are, to make sure that they won’t sit on the shelf,” she said.
While each council member will bring his or her unique priorities to the table, Brown said that she would be focusing on street repairs and meeting capital improvement projects.
“What I’ll be looking at prioritizing is making sure that we’re prioritizing our street repairs,” she said.
However, Brown also said that the City Council was largely in unison during the FY 2022 strategic planning meeting, staying mostly in line on up to 90% of funding issues.
Unfortunately, Brown said, this year will be more difficult as the City Council will no longer have access to several million dollars in grants, including $29 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which the federal government allocated this year.
“This year is going to be a little more difficult because we’re not going to have the extra 29 million; we’re going to have to be a little more direct and detailed on what those priorities are,” she said. “Necessities over niceties.”
