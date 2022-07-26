Ordinances to decriminalize low-level amounts of marijuana are headed for the ballot in Killeen and Harker Heights after city councils in both cities rejected the proposed measures Tuesday evening.
More than 20 people went to the microphone in a public hearing at Killeen City Council's meeting, with speakers about evenly split in their support or opposition to the ordinance, which would bar police from making arrests or issuing citations for low-level amounts of marijuana.
Since the ordinance conflicts with state law, Killeen's city staff recommended rejection of the ordinance, which the council subsequently did in a 6-0 vote. Councilman Ramon Alvarez was not present.
However, since the petition proposing the ordinance had the required number of valid signatures, the city charter calls for the council to place the ordinance on the ballot at the next uniform election date, which is Nov. 8.
In Harker Heights, the council voted 4-0 to turn down the decriminalization measure, following a public hearing in which five people spoke in favor of the ordinance and six spoke against. Councilwoman Lynda Nash was absent from the meeting.
As with Killeen, the proposed Harker Heights ordinance will go to the voters on the Nov. 8 ballot.
See more coverage on this issue in Wednesday's Killeen Daily Herald and online at kdhnews.com
