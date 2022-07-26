LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Ordinances to decriminalize low-level amounts of marijuana are headed for the ballot in Killeen and Harker Heights after city councils in both cities rejected the proposed measures Tuesday evening.

More than 20 people went to the microphone in a public hearing at Killeen City Council's meeting, with speakers about evenly split in their support or opposition to the ordinance, which would bar police from making arrests or issuing citations for low-level amounts of marijuana.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

