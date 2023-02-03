Police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 1:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported Thursday at 10:17 p.m. in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported Thursday at 8:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Granex Drive
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported Thursday at 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported Thursday at 5;10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Stan Schluter.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Thursday at 4 p.m. in at the intersection of Gowen Drive and Pilgram Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Thursday at 3:29 p.m. om the 3800 block of Scott and White Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 3;20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported Thursday at 1:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft was reported Thursday at 1:21 p.m. in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession drug paraphernalia Thursday at 12:46 p.m. in the 500 East Veterans Memorial.
Driving while license suspended revoked canceled or denied 10:50 a.m. at the Andover Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported Thursday at 9:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:22 a.m. in the 2700 block of Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday at 9:00 a.m. in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Harker Heights
Theft of property-stolen vehicle was reported Thursday at 11:52 a.m. in the 2000 Heights Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported Thursday at 8:19 p.m. in the 400 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Lampasas
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Thursday at 12:12 p.m. in the 200 block of Riverside Drive.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported Thursday at 5:07 p.m. in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
Copperas Cove
Continuous violence against family was reported Thursday at 4:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 3rd Street.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported Thursday at 4:26 p.m. in the 100 block of Nauert Street.
Found property was reported Thursday at 4:27 p.m. in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Possession of controlled substance under 1 gram, was reported Thursday at 4:28 p.m.
Drug paraphernalia was reported Thursday in the 1300 Block of South FM 116.
Assault family/house member-choking was reported Thursday at 4:29 p.m.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fleet accident was reported Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of State Highway 9.
Assault With bodily injury-family violence was reported Thursday at 4:31 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vernice Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Thursday at 4:26 a.m. in the 1100 block of South 3rd Street.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying Information was reported Thursday at 4:33 p.m. in the 3500 block of Jacob Street
Welfare Concern was reported in Thursday at 4:34 p.m. in the 1400 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Assault by contact-Family Violence was reported Thursday at 4:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
Compiled by Ricky Green
