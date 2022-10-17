A forum is scheduled for Sunday at Green Avenue Playground to discuss Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen.
“Listen to the details about what your vote on the marijuana items mean to you and the city,” former Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown posted on the Herald’s Facebook page. “Ask questions, give your opinion, listen to people who will explain their position on why voters should say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”
One of the panelists, former Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, said she chose that location for two reasons.
“It’s directly across the street from the free clinic, so a lot of people know that general vicinity. We wanted to do it in north Killeen. I also want to bring attention to some of the other issues with the city.”
That includes unsafe conditions at Green Avenue Playground.
“The city, right now, has that whole pavilion chained off and padlocked,” Brown said. “There’s no place for anyone to sit. It’s supposed to be a playground for kids to play.”
The other panel members are Leo Gukeisen, Louie Minor, Chris Bray and David Bass.
The forum is planned for 4 to 6 at Green Avenue Playground, 717 N. 2nd St.
That event follows another on Saturday at Lions Club Park Senior Center, where a “Vote Yes Panel” of Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas and Louie Minor, a candidate for Bell County Commissioners Court, and a “Vote No Panel” of Killeen Councilman Jose Segarra, Killeen school board member Oliver Mintz and Chris Bray, who is running for the same Precinct 4 Bell County Commission seat as Minor, are scheduled to participate.
That forum is scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Proposition A is on the Killeen ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. The ballot language for Prop A spells out the entire initiative in the form of a question:
“Shall the ordinance specified in the initiative petition be approved to: prohibit Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses except in limited circumstances, prohibit Class C citations for drug paraphernalia in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge, prohibit the use of city funds or personnel to perform testing to confirm whether a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana except in limited circumstances, prohibit Killeen police officers from considering the odor of marijuana or hemp to constitute probable cause for any search or seizure except in limited circumstances, require that Killeen police officers receive training on the ordinance, require that policies and procedures be updated in accordance with the ordinance, require regular open meetings with stakeholders to discuss practices related to the ordinance, provide that a violation of the ordinance may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline, and require a report within three months of adoption of the ordinance and annually thereafter to be submitted to City Council concerning implementation of the ordinance?”
Voting “Yes” for Proposition A means decriminalizing up to 4 ounces of marijuana in Killeen.
Harker Heights voters will also decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. On the Harker Heights ballot, it is also listed as Proposition A.
The initiative requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
The ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses. The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
In Bell County, early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting polling places are at the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Belton), the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Killeen), Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen), Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen), Temple Independent School District Administration Building (Temple), Salado Church of Christ (Salado) and Parks & Recreation Center (Harker Heights).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.