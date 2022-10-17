Marijuana plant
Marina Riker / AP

A forum is scheduled for Sunday at Green Avenue Playground to discuss Proposition A — the initiative to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen.

“Listen to the details about what your vote on the marijuana items mean to you and the city,” former Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown posted on the Herald’s Facebook page. “Ask questions, give your opinion, listen to people who will explain their position on why voters should say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”

