Election 2022 Marijuana

Young cannabis plants thrive under grow lights at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. Marijuana growers and sellers in Missouri and several other states are helping fund campaigns as voters decide whether to legalize recreational sales in upcoming elections.

The residents of Harker Heights appeared to vote Tuesday to affirm Proposition A, a measure to decriminalize marijuana possession within city limits with most votes counted as of 11: 15 p.m.

The hotly contested ballot initiative was sent to the voters by the City Council in July after 1,018 signatures were verified in early June, and was affirmed on election night in a vote of 5,074 to 2,892, a 63.7% majority, according to the latest election results from Bell County. More than 92% of votes had been counted, late Tuesday, officials said.

