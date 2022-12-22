Harker Heights officials have verified enough petition signatures in the effort to reverse, via referendum, a City Council decision to repeal Proposition A — the ordinance that decriminalizes possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

Ground Game Texas needed 348 verified signatures of Harker Heights registered voters before the referendum can be placed on the May 6 ballot. More than 600 signatures were submitted. According to a press release issued Thursday, Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said 440 signatures were accepted. The petition required 348 signatures of qualified electors of the city.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(3) comments

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Some people have no limits.

...

...

Some people lie, lie, lie.

...

...

The only way to decriminalize weed possession is Texas is to change state laws.

...

...

However, changing Texas law, won't legalize weed.

...

...

To make weed legal, you'd have to change federal law, too.

...

...

Federal agents and police can't enforce state laws, or municipal ordinances.

...

..

Local police, state police, any state peace officer, or county sheriff CAN enforce federal law.

...

...

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
MAJAG89

STOP THE LIE!

This bill doesn't decriminalize marijuana use.

It criminalizes enforcement of State law by the police.

Ground Game Texas lied.

Prop A is in violation of the law.

Report Add Reply
Scot

100 % agree with you that GGT lied to Central Texans. An excerpt of my comments today:

"Ground Game Texas is directed by an attorney, Julie Oliver. What is most bothersome in all of this is that as one who had legal training, she has – contrary to Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct – been anything but a “guardian of the law.” In fact the code of ethics required of her a “special responsibility” to “uphold legal process.”

And nowhere is that legal process more abused when she quoted to so many of our fellow Citizens a half-truth, which many here might consider a lie.

She said “cities possess the power of self-government” and “may exercise broad discretionary powers.” It was these recitations of law - she reminded all that she WAS a lawyer! - that enabled her to misinform local voters.

Many of you here understand those phrases are longer in their original form, from the Texas Supreme Court. Here is the full sentence:

“Home Rule Cities have broad discretionary powers, provided that no ordinance “shall contain any provision inconsistent with the Constitution of the State, or of the General laws enacted by the Legislature of this State.”

Further,

“Home Rule Cities possess the full power of self government and look to the Legislature not for grants of power, but only for limitations on their power.”

Ms. Oliver NEVER quoted the full, complete sentence to Bell County Citizens.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.