This week residents in the Killeen-Fort Hood area can look forward to a lot of fun, including: live music concerts, an annual motorcycle ride, 5K/10K races, a fitness and wellness fair, a new play at the local theater, the Celebrate Killeen Festival, and library and museum-hosted events. Read on for details on these and more.
Local Events
The third annual Armed Services YMCA and USAA 5K/10K Run will be at 8 a.m. April 23 at ASYMCA, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Cost is $30 per runner. Go to https://runsignup.com/asymca5k to register and for more information.
The 11th annual Do You See Me Now? Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Ride will begin at 1 p.m. April 24, with on-site registration starting at 10 a.m., at Bell County Motoworks, 3925 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. There will be shirts, prizes, vendors, food, and more at this event. Registration is $15 for single riders and $20 for double riders. Police escorts will provide safety measures for the ride.
The Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, will host a Free Pet Vaccine Clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24. Only canine DAPPv and feline HCP vaccines will be available at this event.
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. April 25 in Room 117 of the Bell County Historic Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave, Belton. The public is invited to attend the short meeting and the program to follow. Dr. Clark Wernecke, executive director for the Gault School, will present and discuss the Gault Site and the “Peopling of the Americas.” Call 254-933-5917 for more information.
The Central Texas Theatre (formerly Vive Les Arts Theatre), 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, will host its production of “The 39 Steps” at 7:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, and at 2:30 p.m. April 24. Tickets range from $17 to $22. Go to https://bit.ly/37gSj56 to purchase in advance.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will host a donor appreciation event at 5 p.m. April 24 at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton. This event features a showing of the documentary, “Rewind,” followed by a brief speaking engagement about the relationship between CACCT and the community. This event is free, but registration is required by going to www.cacct.com/events.Each attendee will receive an $8 voucher to be used at the concession stand and a special gift.
The Killeen Police Department invites the public to hang ribbons on nearby trees in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week from 1 to 3 p.m. April 25 at 3304 Community Blvd., Killeen. The ribbons will remain on display throughout the week. Light refreshments will be served at the event.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, Building 5784 on Fort Hood, is hosting a Paint & Sip event with Apache Arts and Crafts Center from 6 to 9 p.m. April 27. Cost is $30 per person. Register by going to https://bit.ly/3MiJ0AD. The brewhouse will also host its monthly Books and Brew adult book club from 7 to 8 p.m. April 27. Call 254-287-4921 for more information.
The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival will be April 28-30 in downtown Killeen. Activities will kick off April 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a celebration of Killeen’s military history, and a performance by the 1st Cavalry Band. There will be film showings, live music, comedic performances, live poetry and more starting at 5 p.m. April 29. On April 30 there will be a car show at 11 a.m., and the cultural celebration will begin at noon to include a step show, live bands, DJ battles, a music performance by Peter Collins and more. Food and craft vendors will be available each day. Go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/DowntownEvents for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host its Dallas Spa Castle Overnight Trip April 29- 30. Cost is $75 per person and includes transportation and lodging; spa services are extra. Pre-registration is required by stopping by BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Arnez J April 22-24. Tickets start at $30 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. The planetarium will host Yoga Under the Stars from 6 to 7 p.m. April 29. Cost is $19 per person; call 254-526-1586 to register. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Killeen ISD Family, Fitness, and Wellness Fair will be from noon to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. There will be a farmers market, fun zone, door prizes, live entertainment, and more at this event that is free and open to the public.
The Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights. There will be free sports physicals, screenings, well/sick child visits, and more for uninsured or underinsured children. An adult guardian with valid ID, and children’s immunization records are required. Call 254-953-5439 for questions.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host the Dana Peak Park Family Campout from May 6- 8. Cost is $15 per person and kids 5 and under are free. Participants must bring their own camping equipment. There will be a mixture of staff-led activities and self-guided outdoor exploration. Go to https://bit.ly/399bO0b to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Friends of the Library Book Sale from 4 to 6 p.m. April 29 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. The Poetry Workshop will also be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. every Thursday in April at the Main Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting STEAM Day for Homeschoolers at 10 a.m. and for School Kids at 4 p.m. April 26. This event, designed for kids aged 7 to 11 years old, will feature fun experiments and challenges related to Earth Day. Stop by or call the library at 512-556-3251 to register by April 25.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is hosting live music by Aaron Watson with special guest William Beckmann at 6 p.m. April 22. GA tickets are $25 each in advance and $30 at the door. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for advance tickets.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas from 8 p.m. to midnight April 22. Cover: $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 23. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. April 22, Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. April 23, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 24.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting Sounds Over Salado featuring 11 live musicians starting at 11 a.m. April 23 and 24. General admission tickets are $45 per day or $75 for a weekend pass. Go to http://soundsoversalado.com for a full lineup and more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host free live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 22.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Foreigner: Greatest Hits Tour, with special guests The Fabulous Thunderbirds, will be at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets range from $38 to $100. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com to purchase in advance.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. April 23.
Local Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from until September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host Earl Nottingham for a presentation, “Wild Focus - 25 Years of Texas Parks & Wildlife Photography,” from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22. Call 254-933-5243 to register for a free ticket. There will also be a free Weird Science! event at 11 a.m. April 23 for participants of all ages to learn about camouflage. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
