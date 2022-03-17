If you’ve done your spring cleaning already, chances are you purged a lot of old items from your home and are ready to refresh your space or your closet with a new look. Check out the homes participating in the Harker Heights Spring Community Garage Sale for some unique finds, shop the Sami Show Marketplace, or support local businesses at Belton Market Day this weekend for some new finds. Check out the other events this week too for more fun.
Local Events
The Spring Community Garage Sale will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 throughout Harker Heights. Residents are invited to shop around the city and a map of participating garage sale locations can be found at https://bit.ly/3tKIkwm. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The sixth annual Spring Stand Down and Community Triage event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. The event will provide people experiencing homelessness with haircuts, hot meals, medical screenings, clothing, and other resources. Transportation to the event in Killeen will also be provided to and from the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St.
The 26th annual Denver Mills Golf Tournament will be at 1 p.m. March 21 at Mill Creek Golf Course, 1610 Golf Circle, Salado. The first hole-in-one will win a vehicle from Don Ringler Chevrolet and the second hole-in-one will receive a $10,000 prize with half of the prize split to benefit Tablerock. Cost is $125 for individual players and $450 for teams of four. Registration can be completed at www.tablerock.org or on-site at 11 a.m. the day of the tournament. Proceeds benefit Tablerock Festival of Salado’s amphitheater, performing arts events, and trails.
The Unaccompanied Veteran Burial of U.S. Navy veteran Gordon Sandell-Dewees will be at 11 a.m. March 21 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Mind, Body, and Soul Experience at noon March 23 and 30. This free event for single and unaccompanied soldiers will feature a class focusing on meditation, yoga, and life skills. Attendees will meet at BOSS Headquarters at 9212 Old Ironsides Ave. on Fort Hood, and transportation will be provided. Call 254-287-6116 or stop by to register.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, is hosting its monthly Paint and Sip event from 6 to 9 p.m. March 23. Cost is $30 per person and includes paint materials and instruction from Apache Arts and Crafts. Food and drink are available for purchase. Go to https://bit.ly/3u1Vh53 to register. The brewhouse is also hosting its monthly Books and Brew adult book club from 7 to 8 p.m. March 23 to discuss “The City We Became: A Novel” by N.K. Jemisin.
The Families in Crisis Wine Pairing Evening will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 26 at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center, 1000 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, in Harker Heights.There will be six paired courses, wine education for guests, anda wine pull and silent auction at this event. Individual tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table for eight. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s efforts to support domestic violence survivors and people experiencing homelessness. Ticketscan be purchased online atwww.familiesincrisis.net.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Guy Torry at 7 p.m. March 18, and again at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 19. Tickets start at $20 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Central Texas Theatre (formerly Vive Les Arts), 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will be hosting performances of its newest production, “The SpongeBob Musical” at 7:30 p.m. March 18 and 19, and at 2:30 p.m. March 20. Tickets range from $17 to $22. Go to https://www.showpass.com/spongebob-squarepants-the-musical/ to purchase tickets in advance.
The Casey Memorial Library, 3202 761st Tank Battalion Ave. on Fort Hood, is hosting a family-friendly Spring Fling event from 1 to 4 p.m. March 19. Visitors can stop by to play games, win prizes, and have fun with the family at this free event.
The Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., is hosting Jurassic Quest, the largest and realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 25 and 26, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27. There will be kid-friendly rides, dinosaur fossil digs, live shows, a variety of exhibits, and more available. Admission is $22 for kids and adults, $19 for seniors, and cost for unlimited kids rides (including admission) is $36. Go to www.jurassicquest.com/events/waco-tx to purchase tickets in advance.
Axe Monkeys Fort Hood, 1707 Dubroc Drive in Killeen, hosts Family Night from 2 to 8 p.m. every Sunday. Families can enjoy 40% off lane rentals during this time. Go to https://axemonkeys.com/ft-hood-killeen/ for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting Baby Explorers, a come-and-go play event for babies 18 months and younger and their adult caretakers, from 10 a.m. to noon March 18. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting STEAM Day for Homeschoolers at 10 a.m. and STEAM Day for School Kids at 4 p.m. March 23. Both events will feature Lego Robotics and the opportunity to learn about different kinds of weather. Call 512-556-3251to register.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from March 18-24, will be “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” at 8 p.m. and “The Batman” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight March 18. Cover: $10. Lee Mathis and The Brutally Handsom will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight March 19. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by with Drew Fish and Darren Morris at noon March 18, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Ryan Youmans from 6 to 9 p.m. March 18, Adam and The Crow Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 20.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Local Markets
The Sami Show Marketplace will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. The market will feature crafts, home décor, art, clothing, pottery, handcrafted soaps, and other goods. Admission is $7 and kids 12 and under are free. Go to www.samishow.com for more information.
The Downtown Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Local crafters, artists, food trucks, live music, and more will be available around the Belton downtown district for an indoor/outdoor shopping experience.
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is hosting Paper Quilting for Kids during normal business hours. This event is free and no reservations are required. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
