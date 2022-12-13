Brandon Martin is the latest recipient of the Killeen Star Award.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and councilman Michael Boyd presented the award to Martin, the founder and franchise owner owner of Krab Kingz.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Brandon Martin is the latest recipient of the Killeen Star Award.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and councilman Michael Boyd presented the award to Martin, the founder and franchise owner owner of Krab Kingz.
The award recognizes a citizen for outstanding community service and is presented six times annually.
In presenting the award Tuesday, Boyd cited the work Martin has done in the community, including donating more than $100,000 through Christmas toy drives, Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and school supply drives over the last four years.
Martin thanked God, his wife and family as well as the City Council for selecting him for the award.
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.