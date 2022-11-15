Killeen Star Award

Killeen City Councilman Ramon Alvarez hands Myrna Martinez (center) the Killeen Star Award alongside Mayor Debbie Nash-King during a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

Myrna Martinez received the Killeen Star Award during Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.

“As you know, the council selects a member of the community to receive the award,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “This is an individual that goes beyond that has contributed to the volunteering in our community to make it a better place for all residents.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

