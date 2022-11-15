Myrna Martinez received the Killeen Star Award during Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
“As you know, the council selects a member of the community to receive the award,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “This is an individual that goes beyond that has contributed to the volunteering in our community to make it a better place for all residents.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez nominated Martinez.
“I’ve known her for a long time,” he said. “Growing up here in the city of Killeen, you meet people that come across your life. She’s always had that Mother Teresa-esque to her. She’s always been a person you ask her for help, and she’s there for you. I could go on talking about all the accolades and the countless hours of volunteering that Myrna does.”
That includes working with Meals on Wheels and the Killeen Senior Center, Alvarez said.
“I just want to thank you for giving me this award,” Martinez said. “With God’s help, I will continue to serve this community for many, many more years. I just want to thank my friends and my family for supporting me. I love Killeen.”
