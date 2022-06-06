There is a new Korean and Japanese style restaurant now open for business in Killeen.
The restaurant is owned and operated by local restaurant entrepreneur Seoung Lim, who owns two other restaurants in Killeen as well and plans to open a second Kogibowl location soon.
Maru Korean & Japanese Cuisine is located at 2020 West Stan Schlueter Loop and offers more options for Killeen residents to satisfy their cravings.
The restaurant held a soft opening on May 25 and 26. Its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held on May 27.
“We believe in creating a place where guests can sit back, relax, be entertained and be served the food and drink that will make them satisfied and improve their day,” the restaurant’s website says.
Maru serves a variety of dishes from fresh sushi, Korean BBQ, hibachi style foods, and more.
The restaurant offers dine in and take out options but does not deliver.
Maru Korean and Japanese Cuisine is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To learn more about what Maru serves or to order online, go to https://marukilleen.com/ or call 254-768-0113.
