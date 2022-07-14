1. Yes. Extreme heat is just as dangerous as extreme cold. Local cities should step up.

2. Yes. It’s not enough to direct people to local businesses. Provide shelters and water.

3. No. There are plenty of accessible, air-conditioned public locations in the area.

4. No. The cost of providing supervisory personnel would be problematic in the long haul.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without knowing exactly what other facilities are available.

