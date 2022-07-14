A Killeen man who has been in the Bell County Jail for more than eight years likely will be in custody for at least another year before a jury hears the capital murder case.
Marvin Louis Guy, 57, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges, including capital murder of a peace officer. Guy is facing the death penalty after being accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
NO NEW TRIAL DATE SET YET
During a remote status hearing on Guy’s case on Thursday afternoon in the 27th Judicial District Court, attorneys ironed out some last pieces of discovery to be provided to the defense.
Guy’s defense attorneys previously requested the entire file from the medical examiner’s office, including all of the autopsy photos of Dinwiddie.
The state’s prosecutor said that he thought that all photos had been provided.
“We’re at a stage now where any discovery is trivial and I ask the defense for a firm trial date,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns.
Judge John Gauntt asked Guy’s defense attorneys — Leslie A. Booker, Joseph Caleb and Justin Moore —how long before they would be ready for trial.
“We’re looking at a trial date of the end of fall of next year,” Caleb said. “It’s a matter of the availability of the entire defense team and the time it will take to go through seven years of accumulated records and to put our case together.”
The next status hearing in the case was set for Sept. 14.
