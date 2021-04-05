During a short hearing on Monday afternoon, the defendant in a 2014 Killeen capital murder case officially hired new attorneys, which could delay a jury trial further.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 10, 2014, on four capital felony charges.
Innocence Project of Texas Executive Director Mike Ware will be first chair on Guy’s case, with Justin A. Moore, a criminal defense attorney from Dallas, as second chair.
Guy is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy is facing the death penalty.
The remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court lasted less than five minutes, as Guy had to verbally confirm his hiring of Ware and Moore.
Ware and Moore are the fourth defense team to represent Guy.
Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns asked that the new attorneys be placed under the same gag order that has been in effect since 2015.
“There’s been a gag rule in this case forever; please respect it,” Judge John Gauntt reminded Ware and Moore.
In past hearings, Gauntt has expressed his eagerness to get Guy’s case in front of a jury, and he ended on a similar note on Monday.
“There is an extensive amount of discovery in this case,” he said. “I intend to try this case as soon as we can get to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.