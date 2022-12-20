Holiday meals

Members of the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge 622 in Copperas Cove stand behind the baskets of holiday meals they prepared for 17 members of the Copperas Cove community Tuesday.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — With Christmas around the corner, 17 families in Copperas Cove will have a traditional meal to prepare, courtesy of one of the two Masonic lodges in the city.

Baskets were filled with mashed potato mixes, macaroni and cheese, a turkey, corn bread mix and other holiday fare, according to Mitchell Johnson, senior warden of Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge 622 in Copperas Cove.

