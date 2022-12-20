COPPERAS COVE — With Christmas around the corner, 17 families in Copperas Cove will have a traditional meal to prepare, courtesy of one of the two Masonic lodges in the city.
Baskets were filled with mashed potato mixes, macaroni and cheese, a turkey, corn bread mix and other holiday fare, according to Mitchell Johnson, senior warden of Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge 622 in Copperas Cove.
