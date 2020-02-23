A nationwide technology company that provides infrastructure development services is opening its latest branch in Killeen.
With expertise in communications, oil and gas, power generation and delivery, civil and industrial construction, technology development and water and sewer services, MasTec continues to grow and provide infrastructure development across the United States and Canada, according to the company’s website.
MasTec represents the merging of two major construction companies, credited throughout the years with developing telephone and cable lines across the country as far back as 1929.
Burnup and Sims was started by two carpenters who were unemployed during the Great Depression, according to the company’s website. Russell Burnup and Riley Sims began their company in Florida, and eventually their reach spread across the southeast, and then the nation, the website said.
MasTec builds telephone poles and provides infrastructure to communities across the country — notably including the first underground telephone line laid from Florida to Puerto Rico, according to the company’s website. Meanwhile Church and Tower, purchased in 1971 by Cuban immigrant Jorge Mas Canosa, became famous for cost-effective, expedient construction techniques, according to the website.
The two companies partnered under the name MasTec in 1994, the website said.
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce welcomes MasTec to the community with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 2100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
MasTec is a publicly traded company that has been in business for more than 80 years, operating six subsidiaries through their officers nationwide, according to John Crutchfield, president of the Killeen chamber. MasTec’s 22,000 employees generate billions in revenue each year, he said.
“Anytime you have a world-class organization, such as MasTec, open an office in your community, it makes a positive statement about the place,” Crutchfield said. “We don’t know them well yet, but they have joined our chamber. I look forward to learning more about their business strategy for the Killeen office in the future.”
MasTech offers a variety of opportunities for qualified, talented and motivated professionals, according to its website.
In addition to a professional environment with new projects to develop the skills of their employees, MasTech offers scholarships to their employees and their children to pursue higher education, according to the company’s website.
“At MasTec, we believe our greatest asset is our people, and we’re continually looking to recruit others who reflect the professionalism, expertise, innovation and commitment to the quality that defines our culture,” the website said.
“We hire and retain managers, supervisors, foremen, equipment operators and workers who work well as part of a team, but show initiative and drive as individuals as well.”
