The Bell County Master Gardeners, in association with the City of Harker Heights will offer a class in Drip Irrigation at 6 p.m. Aug. 31
The class will be taught by Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter who will discuss the history of drip irrigation and how it provides a more uniform and efficient method of water distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.