The Bell County Master Gardener Association is preparing for the growing season with a series of workshops and events in February.
Honeybees and native bees
Master Beekeeper Greg Oermann will speak at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but limited to the first 50 people to sign up. Donations are accepted to support continuing education opportunities in Bell County. Register at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Outdoor and science expo
The annual Outdoor and Science Expo is put on by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 18. The event will be held at the Stewart C. Meyer Library, 400 Indian Trail in Harker heights. The association will feature gardening presentations by Master Gardeners. There will be a seed swap and other family-friendly events. There will be hands-on learning and lots of fun for the beginner to the experienced gardener. For questions, contact Katie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov.
Spring gardening starts now
The association will be hosting two more presentations by Master Gardener Wayne Schirner. His entertaining slide-show proves that it is not to early to begin preparations for the 2023 garden season. Each presentation is free but limited on space, so registration is strongly recommended.
In Temple, the seminar will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 23, at the Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. Parking is available on the west side of the church. Donations are welcome and will be accepted to support the community garden. The seminar is limited to the first 100 people to register. To register, send an e-mail to bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
In Salado the seminar will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 25, at the Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St. Parking is available behind the museum. Donations are welcome and will be accepted to support the Salado Museum and College Park. The seminar is limited to the first 40 people to register. To register, call 254-718-0820.
Bell county home and garden show
Several master gardeners will be on hand at the annual Home and Garden Show at the Expo Center in Belton. The show begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 25, at 301 W. Loop 121. There are lots of activities planned including presentations, consultations, a kid’s zone and seed table.
The Bell County Master Gardeners Association assists the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in providing high quality, relevant, research-based horticultural education and service to the residents of Bell County and the state of Texas through outreach, teaching and demonstration projects.
Monthly meetings are held the second Wednesday of every month, except December, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., in Belton For questions or more information call, 254-933-5305.
