Shell casings found at the scene of a mass shooting June 12, 2021, on Sixth Street in Austin, appear to match the ones fired from a gun found at a home in Killeen, according to testimony in the De’ondre White murder trial Tuesday.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, White, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, sometimes stayed at the home where a Glock handgun was found and submitted as evidence in his trial, which began Aug. 29.
White is accused of killing bystander Douglas Kantor and injuring 13 others in the incident when he shot at a group of people on a sidewalk in the popular Austin nightlife area.
According to the Statesman, forensics analysist Ricardo Ramirez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified that shots fired from the Glock handgun seized had similar markings to the ones recovered from the scene the night of the shooting.
“I was able to find an agreement in repeating patterns sufficient enough to establish a connection between the Glock pistol and the eight cartridges,” Ramirez said, as reported by the Statesman.
Another witness, Alexandra Polakovic with DNA Labs International, testified that she found DNA from four individuals on the gun, but not enough data to test it, the Statesman reported. When asked by defense attorney William Browning if she tested for DNA on the guns carried by two others at the scene — Tyshawn Degrate and Jeremiah Tabb — she said, “no.”
Tabb has been charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to trying to sell the Glock pistol on Instagram after the shooting. Degrate has testified that he never fired the gun he was carrying on Sixth Street when the shooting happened.
According to the Statesman, Tabb went to Sixth Street with White that night.
KXAN, an NBC affiliate in Austin, reported last week that White’s defense said the skirmish was between White and another group of underage individuals from Killeen.
During Tuesday’s testimony, Tabb told about a group of teenagers who had walked past him before the shooting. According to news reports, Tabb said he felt threatened by Degrate when he saw him wearing a ski mask and touching the waistband of his pants, as if he was reaching for a gun. In the moments that followed, Tabb said he heard shots fired and that the sound came from someone whose arm was over his shoulder but he couldn’t see who it was, according to the Statesman.
It wasn’t until White and Tabb returned to Killeen and saw the coverage about the shooting, that Tabb remembers hearing White admit to the shooting which White said was in self-defense, the Statesman reported.
The trial continues Wednesday, and according to Fox 7 News in Austin, is expected to wrap up this week.
