De’Ondre Jermirris White, 19, wanted in connection with the Austin Sixth-Street shooting that killed one and injured 13 was arrested June 24 in Killeen.

Shell casings found at the scene of a mass shooting June 12, 2021, on Sixth Street in Austin, appear to match the ones fired from a gun found at a home in Killeen, according to testimony in the De’ondre White murder trial Tuesday.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, White, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, sometimes stayed at the home where a Glock handgun was found and submitted as evidence in his trial, which began Aug. 29.

