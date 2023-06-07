Officials at Fort Cavazos announced late Tuesday that they had closed the Mayborn Gate entrance which boarders Rancier Avenue in Killeen due to a “possible threat” that later turned out to not be viable.
A social media post from U.S. Army Fort Cavazos stated that law enforcement officials responded to the gate at approximately 6:30 p.m. in response to a reported possible threat against the installation.
