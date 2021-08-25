The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College has canceled the Laser Friday and Saturday shows scheduled for this weekend to conduct maintenance of the facility’s audio/visual system.
The theater will reopen Wednesday with a matinee show at 3:30 p.m. and a new schedule of Saturday shows on Sept. 4 along with a Labor Day matinee on Sept. 6. For show times, show descriptions and more, visit www.starsatnight.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.