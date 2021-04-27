The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, reopened last weekend following building repairs after February’s historic ice storm.
“The Mayborn Science Theater itself was not damaged but the building it is housed in (The Technology Center) suffered breakage to both fire suppression and water lines due to the cold weather,” CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said. He said the damage in the building affected classrooms, labs and offices.
The domed theater reopened last Saturday with several new shows, and will feature the same shows this weekend.
While seating for shows has been increased to 90 people per show, patrons must follow appropriate social distancing and all CTC safety protocols regarding COVID-19 which include wearing face masks or coverings. It is open to the public.
The Saturday shows open at 11 a.m. with “Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef.” One of the planet’s most precious secrets is Kaluoka’hina, the enchanted reef whose magic protects it from being found by humans. The reef’s colorful inhabitants have always lived in peace until a volcano eruption breaks the magic spell. Now it’s up to two young fish to restore the magic of Kaluoka’hina and save their beloved reef.
At noon is “Khrumka and the Magic Rocket.” After safely watching a solar eclipse and observing the moon through a telescope, Khrumka and his friend, Kippy, are led to a mysterious cave in their enchanted forest where they find a legendary magic rocket and use it to take a colorful and exciting trip to the sun and all the planets in the solar system. They are accompanied by a whimsical sidekick, Robix the robot, who provides humor and fun facts during their amazing adventure.
“Pandas: The Journey Home” is at 1:30 p.m. Presented by National Geographic, the show provides unprecedented access to the pandas of the Wolong Panda Center in China as they get ready for their new lives in various parts of the world. The audience will see these cute, lovable creatures as never before and learn about their fascinating habits and personalities.
A double feature is at 2:30 p.m. starting with “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope.” The show traces the history of the telescope — from Galileo’s modifications, to a child’s spyglass, to the launch of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the future of astronomy. The show explores the wonder and discovery made by astronomers throughout the last 400 years. It is followed by “Solar Quest” which demonstrates how the sun and earth are interconnected. The show discusses the impacts of space weather and how the Earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field protects all life on this planet. The audience will be treated to animated displays of solar phenomena such as fusion and light energy, solar flares and other solar surface features and events.
At 4 p.m. is “Tales of the Maya Skies.” The audience is immersed in Maya science, art and mythology and transported back to the ancient jungles of Mexico where the Maya built cities and temples aligned to movements of the sun, moon and planets. The show weaves together a rich combination of science, culture and legend while taking viewers to the “seventh wonder of the modern world” to revisit the sounds and sights of an ancient way of life.
The final Saturday show is “Natural Selection: Darwin’s Mystery of Mysteries” which follows a young Charles Darwin on an adventurous voyage of exploration circumnavigating the world with the HMS Beagle. Witness the thrill of scientific discovery by seeing the world through Darwin’s eyes, make observations and let the pieces of the scientific puzzle slowly but surely fall into place. Show time is 5 p.m.
“Laser Friday” is this Friday and features the debut of “Rocket Man” at 6 p.m. The show features some of the biggest hits from musical icon Elton John. Another new show, “Ready Player One,” debuts at 7 p.m. and features songs from popular video games by artists like Daft Punk, the Immortals, Fatboy Slim, Dub Fiend and others. At 8:30 p.m. is “Rush 2112” highlighting songs from the classic rock group’s groundbreaking album. Then at 9:30 p.m. is “Laser Beatles” with some of the best-known classics from the Fab Four — John, Paul, George and Ringo.
A weekday matinee will be held on Wednesday, May 5, titled “Zula Patrol: Down to Earth,” a 30-minute animated feature.
For further show descriptions, membership information and more, visit starsatnight.org.
