Rose Hereford Killeen Community Center

The Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center on Veterans Memorial Boulevard is the city's primary warming center.

 File | Herald

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King has asked that the city’s policy on warming centers is included on a meeting agenda.

It is part of a City Council workshop scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.