With dirt flying and hard-hats equipped, the Killeen City Council members officially broke ground on the 368-unit NRP Group apartment complex at 801 S. W.S. Young Drive after two years of effort.
"This is a tremendous opportunity," Mayor Jose Segarra said at the groundbreaking.
The complex is made up of mixed-housing opportunities, and 50% of its units will be rate-limited to 80% of the area's median income, effectively reducing rent by 20% for those units.
The complex is set to feature a club room, "resort style pool," fitness center, private garages and a dog park. More importantly, the complex is just a block away from Killeen's downtown community center.
Initial leasing is expected to begin early next year, while the complex is projected to complete construction in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.