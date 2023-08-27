Inspection 1

Killeen city officials are calling for an audit on unpaid developer inspection fees.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Some Killeen City Council members and city officials are calling for an internal audit of uncollected developer inspection fees.

The Herald asked for the following information in an Open Records request to the city of Killeen:

klimiti@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460 

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Previously the overlords had no comment about an audit, then the overlords said a forensic audit was unnecessary, now the overlords seek an audit.

...

Follow the money trail, as it always lead to the scene of the crimes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.