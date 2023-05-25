Vice President.jpg

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a receiving line for the African American Mayors Association Reception, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Vice Presidents Residence in Washington, D.C.

 Lawrence Jackson

Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King had the opportunity recently to meet with United State Vice President Kamala Harris.

The opportunity arose last month during the annual African American Mayors Association in Washington D.C. The meet-and-greet took place at the Naval Observatory building, which is the official residence of the vice president.

