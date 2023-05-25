Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King had the opportunity recently to meet with United State Vice President Kamala Harris.
The opportunity arose last month during the annual African American Mayors Association in Washington D.C. The meet-and-greet took place at the Naval Observatory building, which is the official residence of the vice president.
The association is the only organization exclusively representing African American mayors in the country. The association focuses how to sustain cities in America and provide the mayors with management tools and more.
The goal of the meeting was to empower, create elevating conversations, growth and allow for change in all the cities of America, Killeen city officials said in a recent Facebook post, which also included a photo of Nash-King and Harris.
The theme of this year’s conference was “Our Mayors Our Cities: The Catalyst for Equitable and Inclusive Growth.”
Nash-King made a good impression for the city of Killeen, so-much-so that she was later invited by Congressman August Pfluger to attend a policy retreat, according to the city.
