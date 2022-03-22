Just two days after the Killeen City Council moved to remove Patsy Bracey as chairman of the senior advisory board — and five days before that motion becomes official — Bracey has lodged a lawsuit against Killeen senior Debbie Bundy in the amount of $20,000, filed with Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
The lawsuit, which alleges defamation of character and an attempt to sabotage Bracey’s mayoral candidacy, is the newest twist in an ongoing drama between Bracey and Bundy; Bundy has lodged multiple complaints against the chairman, which have resulted in a City Council member-led investigation.
Bracey informed the Herald on Monday in a phone call that the lawsuit was to be withdrawn after a long discussion with Bundy, and that Bundy and Bracey were to meet with City Manager Kent Cagle to withdraw the complaint, after which Bracey would retract the lawsuit.
However, just two hours later, Bundy clarified that, while the conversation did happen, she did not agree to retract her complaint, nor did she agree to meet with Cagle.
“What I told her was the truth and I ain’t backing down,” Bundy said. “You might call it something else, but to me it was a threat.”
Bundy said that since she was served with the lawsuit on Friday, she has hired an attorney file a countersuit against Bracey. Bundy said that the lawyer, Ashley Clapper of Killeen’s Corbin, Stapler and Clapper, has told Bundy that the case is eligible for dismissal, and has filed to do so.
“I don’t think Ms. Bracey expected me to fight back,” Bundy said. “She ain’t gonna push me in the corner no more.”
The Herald reached back out to Bracey, who stated that Bundy had agreed to the deal, and that she would file another lawsuit.
“She tricked me,” Bracey said.
In a follow-up call, Bundy affirmed that she does not plan to withdraw her complaint, and will proceed with her countersuit.
As of 4:10 p.m. Monday, Bracey’s lawsuit had not been withdrawn.
