McAlister’s Deli celebrated it’s 15th annual Free Tea Day on Thursday.
“All day long, enjoy a 32 oz. Sweet or Unsweet Tea on us including your favorite flavor shots or Tea combos. No purchase necessary,” the deli chain said on social media.
The offer was valid in-store, online at www.mcalisters.deli.com, and on the McAlister’s Deli app throught the day. The McAlister’s location in Killeen is located at 1908-A E Central Texas Expressway.
The offer was limited to one per guest in-store and four free teas per order through the McAlister’s Deli website or app.
For more information about locations and hours, go to www.mcalistersdeli.com.
