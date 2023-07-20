Tea day

Douglas Parker grabs his free tea from McAllister's Deli employee Nyrissia Carter at the Central Texas Expressway location on July 20. Free tea includes sweet tea, unsweet tea, half tea and half lemonade, and flavored teas.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

McAlister’s Deli celebrated it’s 15th annual Free Tea Day on Thursday.

“All day long, enjoy a 32 oz. Sweet or Unsweet Tea on us including your favorite flavor shots or Tea combos. No purchase necessary,” the deli chain said on social media.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.