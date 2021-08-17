McDonald’s in the Killeen area will be offering a free breakfast combo meal to educators and school employees from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“Teachers can get their first day of school started on the right foot with a free breakfast from McDonald’s,” according to a news release from Lopez Negrete Communications, which represents McDonald's franchises in Central Texas.
According to the release, educators simply need to show up and present a valid school district ID to their participating McDonald’s locations.
