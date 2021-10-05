McDonald’s restaurants in the Killeen area offering uniformed police officers a thank you by way of a small hot or iced McCafe drip coffee all day Wednesday.
According to a Tuesday news release, officers can stop by any participating McDonald’s in Killeen to receive their caffeinated beverage.
