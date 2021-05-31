Samantha Salvador, 23, of Killeen, became visibly emotional as she played taps at the grave site of her former mentor, Edwin Maunakea Jr., at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Monday.
Maunakea was the former president of MecaTX, the Multi-Educational Cross Cultural Arts of Central Texas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and spreading awareness for cultural music and dance.
Maunakea had the distinct honor, and misfortune, of being a prisoner-of-war in not one, but two wars — Korea and Vietnam. He passed away in 2015.
“I’m Hispanic and Hawaiian; he was the one who showed me more of my Hawaiian roots,” Salvador said. “I remember growing up, he lost part of his thumb, and he’d always laugh about it. He played the most beautiful ukulele.”
Maunakea’s grave site was one of five locations where MecaTX played cascading taps in honor of fallen military men and women on Memorial Day.
“He had the most beautiful soprano voice I ever heard,” MecaTX leader and retired U.S. Army Col. Daniel Kott said of Maunakea on Monday. “He was our president. He was a prisoner of war twice. Not too many people can say that, or even want to say it, but he was.”
Kott’s son, also named Daniel, was buried at the grave site where the afternoon’s event’s kicked off.
“Basically, this is our family grave, and he’s the first one in it — Danny boy,” Kott said of his son while visibly choking back tears.
Kott’s son, once diagnosed with Down Syndrome, lived with Kott and his wife, Nadine, until he died at the age of 50.
Singer Alyssa Gomez performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Danny Boy,” graveside along with other patriotic pieces.
“This is what Memorial Day is about,” Kott said. “For the fallen and their families that continue to carry on.”
Noting waning interest in taps performers, Kott said he would like to see more young people join MecaTX to learn how to play taps and carry on the decades-old Memorial Day tradition.
“When I’m there (in the grave), they’re the one’s who are going to do it,” Kott said. “That’s why we have to get them trained. We’re still teaching. Bottom line is I’ve got young ones I’m training, but the veterans who played taps don’t come out any more.”
Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was among MecaTx’s dozens of attendees Monday afternoon as well as Councilman Steve Harris, who gave the opening prayer.
