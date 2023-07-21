A former Army sergeant who received the nation’s highest award for bravery in battle will speak at a Killeen event next month.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors will host its 5th anniversary celebration on Aug. 8.
Medal of Honor recipient Kyle White will be the guest speaker at the event, where he will share his personal experience about receiving life changing mental health treatment after his service.
White’s Story
On Nov. 9, 2007, in Afghanistan, White’s platoon was ambushed as they traveled from a village back to headquarters. The attack lasted more than four hours and resulted in the loss of five soldiers, a Marine, and multiple Afghan army soldiers who were traveling with White’s platoon.
During the attack, White and three others were separated from the rest of the platoon who had been forced to slide down the cliff to the ground under gunfire.
While injured himself and with little cover, White provided medical aid to his wounded comrades and drew enemy fire to himself so others could find cover.
According to the Army’s website detailing the encounter, White was awarded the Medal of Honor for exhibiting extraordinary personal bravery distinguishing himself above his comrades.
“He took charge of his element, arranged security and provided critical aid to wounded Soldiers in terrain that provided very little cover or concealment,” the website said.
White also came to Killeen and spoke at the local clinic when it opened in 2018.
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors uses evidence-based practices to treat depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss and more. It is part of Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national nonprofit network of mental health clinics serving post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families.
White is also an ambassador for Cohen Veterans Network. The Killeen event is invitation only, and will not be open to the public, officials said.
Learn more about White and his full story at https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/white/battle/index.html#full_narrative.
254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com
