Military Clinic

Medal of Honor recipient Kyle J. White speaks during the grand opening of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors grand opening Friday, May 18, 2018.

A former Army sergeant who received the nation’s highest award for bravery in battle will speak at a Killeen event next month.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors will host its 5th anniversary celebration on Aug. 8.

