Vitamin D is essential in many ways. It is reinforcing your bones, bolstering your immune system and tamping down inflammation.
New research suggests now that COVID-19 patients who get the recommended levels of vitamin D might be able to fight off the virus more easily.
“Vitamin D deficiency is associated with several chronic health conditions, and these health conditions affect COVID-19 infection severity,” said Joanna Moldenhauer, a clinical dietitian at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
While studies are currently being conducted, not enough information and data has been collected yet to make a definite proven scientific connection.
“As of now, there are no clinical trials that have tested vitamin D as a treatment or preventative measure for becoming extremely sick from COVID-19,” Moldenhauer said.
While experts are still working on collecting scientific results regarding Covid-19, paying attention to hitting your level of vitamin D is an essential part of everyday health.
“Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin with multiple functions in the body,” Moldenhauer said. “It helps with calcium absorption, mineralization of bone and it plays a role in neuromuscular and immune functions.”
Moldenhauer explained that the recommended dietary allowance for healthy adults, also known as RDA, is 600 IU or 15 mcg per day.
The dosage depends on the individual’s age and personal health background.
“The RDA for adults over 70 years of age is 800 UI or 20 mcg per day,” Moldenhauer said.
People primarily get vitamin D from sunlight and proper nutrition. Although vitamin D does naturally occur in foods, only a limited selection provides it.
“The highest dietary sources of vitamin D come from the flesh of fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel,” Moldenhauer said. “Mushrooms provide vitamin D, though amounts vary depending on the type of mushroom.”
Small amounts can also be found in beef liver, cheese and egg yolks.
“Most vitamin D in the standard American diet comes from fortified foods,” she said. “Milk is fortified with 100 IU per cup. Plant milk alternatives provide the same amount of vitamin D as cow’s milk. Breakfast cereals, many brands of orange juice, and a few yogurt brands are fortified with vitamin D.”
Some vitamin D needs can also be met through sun exposure.
“UVB radiation on uncovered skin can be converted to vitamin D,” Moldenhauer said.
However, she warned that the amount generated depends on your skin color, air quality, time of day and the season.
An easy solution to prevent or fix vitamin D insufficiency is supplementing.
“Supplements can help adults meet the recommended dietary allowance if their diet is lacking in vitamin D fortified foods,” Moldenhauer said. “A supplement with 600 IU is adequate for most people.”
Patients with underlying health conditions might require a higher dosage and should consult their primary care physician before picking a supplement.
“Since vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, daily dosage should not exceed 4,000 IU to prevent toxicity,” Moldenhauer said.
Vitamin D is essential for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. Without a sufficient amount, bones can become thin, brittle or misshapen.
“Evidence suggests vitamin D insufficiency is associated with a higher risk for cognitive decline, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and multiple sclerosis,” Moldenhauer said.
Some research also suggests that vitamin D has a protective benefit from the development of colon, breast, and prostate cancer.
