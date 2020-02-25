The Coalition of Black Democrats and the Killeen Democratic Organization is hosting a meet and greet for candidates in the upcoming March 3 primary election.
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ol’ Girls Lounge, 403 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats can be emailed at info@texascoalitionofblackdemocrats.com. The group’s website is www.texascoalitionofblackdemocrats.com.
