Several former NFL players are expected to be at the Live Oak Pavilion at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton, on Saturday.
The players will be there from 4 to 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet that is open to the public.
Food and drinks will be served. A disc jockey will provide music, and attendees can get the players’ autographs.
Players expected to attend include Priest Holmes, Nathan Vasher, Stuart Osantowski, Otis Brown, Kimble Anders, Michael Hendricks, Kevin Garrett, David Worsham, Kesha Edwards, Johnny Skywalker, Rodrick Walker and more.
The event, which is hosted by Fort Hood Morale, Welfare and Recreation, is free, but gate fees at BLORA apply.
