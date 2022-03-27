While three Killeen City Council at-large seats are up for grabs in the upcoming May 7 city election, another council seat — District 2 — will likely be filled before that, and the new council member won’t even have to win an election.
The District 2 seat officially became vacant Friday when Debbie Nash-King, the former District 2 councilwoman and mayor pro tem, was sworn in as Killeen’s new mayor after former Mayor Jose Segarra stepped down so he could run for an at-large council seat.
In order to fill the District 2 seat, the city set up an application period — from March 4-18 — for residents to apply for the seat.
Four residents applied: William Baumgartner, Riakos Adams, Monique Brand and Kathryn Bradley.
Baumgartner is a disabled veteran who is a part-time student and substitute teacher with KISD. Baumgartner ran for City Council in the past for the District 2 seat. The first time was in 2019 which he received 69 votes and the second time was in 2021 which he received 149 votes.
During an interview with the Herald in 2021, Baumgartner said he ran for the council because he was unhappy with the council at the time.
“I have not served in a public office, but I did run in the 2019 elections for Killeen City Council for District 2. I decided to run after I was unhappy with the City Council and felt that the best way to address the issues I had, was to throw my hat in, so to speak,” Baumgartner said in 2021.
Adams, who currently serves on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, ran in 2021 for the Place 6 seat on the KISD school board, but lost to Cullen Mills. He had 1,593 votes.
Brand is a journalist who currently works as the managing editor of the Lampasas Dispatch Record. Brand is also a former Herald reporter. According to Brand, she covered border issues and county government in Arizona, worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles and Norfolk Virginia, and grew up in Killeen.
Bradley has not run for political office before, but she has served on the NAACP and has held numerous voter registration drives in Killeen.
Bradley, a former military spouse, has lived in Texas for more than 36 years, and in District 2 for more than 15 years — by far, more than any other of the District 2 applicants.
The other three are all military veterans.
Adams, a retired Army major, served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq.
His awards include Bronze Star Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and two Overseas Service Ribbons.
Baumgartner served in the Army as a motor transport operator from 2007 to 2015, leaving service as a sergeant. He deployed to Iraq from 2008 to 2009 and to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011.
His awards include five Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Valorous Unit Award and the Driver and Mechanic Badge.
Brand enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Feb. 1, 2005 as a surface warfare engineer. She served on the USS Iwo Jima and separated as a seaman July 7, 2006.
Her awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
The Killeen City Council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to interview the applicants. It’s not clear if they will make nominations and vote on the new council member at that time. Whomever is chosen will fill the term until the May 2023 election.
Questions to the applicants
The Herald sent questions out to the applicants to get their views and what they wish to do for District 2, which includes central and southeast Killeen.
Riakos Adams
Why do you want to serve on the Killeen City Council?
I want to serve on the Killeen City Council because I believe I can be a consensus building, open-minded, balanced, approachable, community loving voice for the residents of District 2. I am not an expert but I am versed and understand the workings of the city government. I believe my prior experiences qualify me to serve. I believe service to one’s community helps to make the city great; and that every Citizen should consider service on the Council or one of the City’s boards or commissions.
Please describe or list some of the services you have done for the KIlleen community. Have you been involved in any local organizations?
I have served on the Community Development Advisory Committee, Comprehensive Planning Advisory Committee, and Planning and Zoning Commission. I have mentored and recruited mentors for truants. I have chaired scholarship committees awarding funds for students to attend college. I serve on the Bell County Child Welfare Board and the KISD School Health Advisory Council. I participated in a number of service projects addressing homelesness, recycling, and clean ups. I was recently elected President of Killeen Volunteers, Inc; and I am a Volunteer Deputy Voter Registrar.
If you are appointed, what will your goals on the council be?
Should I get appointed I would like to increase the number of neighborhood watch programs, improve community and police relationships, get established a summer youth employment program, lobby for more funds from the State for road improvements and repair, promote smart growth while maintaining the City’s natural beauty and not overextending resources, and champion ethics and accountability in government.
How would you describe the current state of Killeen District 2?
District 2, just as the whole City of Killeen, is at a very unique and exciting juncture. The District is diverse in many ways (housing, businesses, and other services) and there is a lot of opportunity to have smart growth, and improved community involvement and interaction.
What do you think is the most important issue for Killeen District 2, and what do you plan to do about it?
Some of the key issues in District 2 include crime and safety, lack of transportation, and access to recreational facilities. Promoting more neighborhood watches will build better partnerships with the Police and the Community. I will regularly conduct community meetings in central locations to allow residents to voice concerns and include stakeholders and city service providers to answer questions. I will lobby for an adjustment of transportation routes to allow those who lack transportation to be able to access key services. Most of all, I will work with other Councilmembers to make the city better as a whole.
William Baumgartner
Why do you want to serve on the Killeen City Council?
I believe that it is mine and everyone’s civic duty to serve this great country, state and city in any way we can. I feel that I have great vision for this outstanding city of ours.
Please describe or list some of the services you have done for the KIlleen community. Have you been involved in any local organizations?
I haven’t been very active lately and for that I apologize.
If you are appointed, what will your goals on the council be?
Regardless of what anyone says, we need to make the city self sustainable. What I mean is that our residents shouldn’t have to drive to other cities to get jobs that pay well and find quality wholesome family entertainment.
How would you describe the current state of Killeen District 2?
I see District 2 booming. With the addition of the new high school, hopefully we bring in more small businesses as well as bigger ones willing to invest in this city the way it needs.
What do you think is the most important issue for Killeen District 2, and what do you plan to do about it?
We need jobs. The more houses you build, the more schools are built to accommodate the influx of people. With property taxes on the rise we need to get a grip by reducing the number of houses while simultaneously keeping people within the city limits spending money and making money.
Kathryn Bradley
Why do you want to serve on the Killeen City Council?
I want to serve my district and community and see that District 2 moves forward. I am caring and compassionate about helping others. I am un-selfish and willing to make a difference.
Please describe or list some of the services you have done for the KIlleen community. Have you been involved in any local organizations?
I participated in community development known as K DOC. I worked four years with them. I registered people to vote for many years. I participated as an election judge more than 9 years. I worked with the homeless for 11 years, served with H-E-B Feast of Sharing the entire time.
I also worked with Killeen Branch #6189 as Housing Chairwoman more than 18 years. Serving to keep people in houses, I went against some of the toughest landlords and kept my composure and placed 25 people in the rental property. I am proud of all my accomplishments. Especially the homeless community. I was a part of a religious group in a benefit to raise money for the Heritage House homeless, and we raised $5,000 for the homeless committee.
If you are appointed, what will your goals on the council be?
To be transparent, honest and truthful.
I am devoted to bring excellence wherever I serve. Due to my experience, I think before I speak and has an even temperament, without being irritable. I have counseling skills with counseling psychology.
How would you describe the current state of Killeen District 2?
The current state of District 2 is no different than some other districts. We have crime and I would help by bringing in many useful neighborhood watches and more police to be hired. Maybe if we had more jobs, the crime will be alleviated, if those who are criminal are put to work.
What do you think is the most important issue for Killeen District 2, and what do you plan to do about it?
Hire more police, put lights in the city, so when we have neighborhood watches, they are seen.
Killeen is fast growing and we need to keep our police and firefighters in their effort to bring change to our city.
Monique Brand
Why do you want to serve on the Killeen City Council?
I am a proud Killeenite; I grew up in Killeen, was educated within the local school system and have served the city in different capacities in my journalism career. I was fortunate to be educated in past and current city policies — from the FLUM to zoning ordinances. I am at a space now in my life and career, where I can place what I’ve learned from one side of the dais to apply to the other side of the dais and be a constant voice to residents I hope to serve one day.
Please describe or list some of the services you have done for the KIlleen community. Have you been involved in any local organizations?
Since the age of 16, I have served on several city boards — Youth Advisory Commission, Keep Killeen Beautiful, Arts Commission and Animal Advisory Board. My volunteer resume also extends to my support for the Girls Scouts of Central Texas, and a five-year volunteer at the now closed Bob Gilmore Senior Center. Being involved with the city is nothing new to me as I want to be a constant supporter for the very city my family and I have called home since 1996.
If you are appointed, what will your goals on the council be?
To be part of a collective voice that echoes what our residents want. Addressing the growth when discussing our city budget, looking at ways to revitalize the city, especially in our northern and central side of town. And to promote heavily on economic development with innovative ways to keep our residents in town on their off days and not travel far to enjoy themselves.
How would you describe the current state of Killeen District 2?
The current state of District 2, particularly in the central area close to the north, has a dire infrastructure and blight issue. Yes, we have some of our roads fixed. Currently the council at one point were coming up with ways to address the blight issue throughout the city, through the maintenance plan and I would like to see the conversation return. And while we have seen some improvements, it’s still a slow process.
What do you think is the most important issue for Killeen District 2, and what do you plan to do about it?
As in the previous question, the blight and dire infrastructure. While it takes time to put the very roads on the Capital Improvements Plan, that doesn’t mean we have to not put the issue off to the side. The same with certain areas of my district that have boarded up homes. Sure that doesn’t picture the overall district as we have beautiful areas as well. But it should be uniformed throughout. I plan to continue the conversation. That starts with looking into the upcoming fiscal year budget and addressing staffing as it takes a team to resolve city concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.