Six candidates, including three incumbents and a former mayor, are vying for three Killeen City Council at-large seats that are up for grabs as early voting begins Monday in the May 7 election.
As the election looms, below is a look at the candidates who are running for City Council, listed in alphabetical order by last name. To learn more about them and see where they stand on the issues, view pages A6 and A7.
Ramon Alvarez
Alvarez, 43, is a small-business owner and a member of Greater Killeen Young Professionals. He has college experience in college and is a licensed Texas Realtor.
One of the biggest issues that faces Killeen is what Alvarez refers to as “crime-and-grime”.
“To better address the correlation between Crime-and-Grime, I would assist City staff in developing a grassroots effort to inventory the number of abandoned, dilapidated structures which blight our aging residential areas, especially throughout North Killeen.”
Alvarez also believes in re-establishing bike patrols and small police substations in the city.
Mellisa Brown
Brown, 41, is a caretaker and has served on the Killeen City Council since 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration. For Brown, she believes in thinking ahead and planning out for the future of Killeen.
“I do my research, know what is being brought forward, and make decisions that are in the best interests of Killeen for today and the future.”
Brown also serves on the Killeen Economic Development Corporation Board. Before joining the city council, Brown also served on Keep Killeen Beautiful and Senior Advisory Board.
Leo Gukeisen
Gukeisen, 57, a security manager who is no stranger to running in the city elections, is back on the ballot again to continue pushing for better transparency.
“I think they hide behind the statement “may not be in the best interest of the resident of Killeen.” I have said this before and will continue to say it, that any business the City of Killeen is involved with is of the interest of the residents of Killeen.”
Gukeisen also serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission and is a regular at the city council meetings.
Jose Segarra
Segarra, 57, is the broker and owner Homevets Realty and says that he has had “some college” experience.
If Segarra’s name looks familiar. that is because Segarra is the former mayor of Killeen and stepped down earlier this year to run for a city council seat since he is termed out as mayor.
“As a business owner for over 28 years here in Killeen, I have been through many tough times and because of my actions because of my ability to see these as opportunities, I have been able to grow even more each time.”
Ken Wilkerson
Wilkerson, 51, holds two master’s degrees — one in management and leadership, and the other in business administration.
Wilkerson has been on the City Council since 2020 and is seeking reelection to continue the work he has started, according to him.
“One of my proudest achievements as a council member thus far was procuring funding to assist volunteer youth organizations that ensure a brighter future for Killeen.”
Wilkerson is also the chair of Crime Solutions Committee to find different ways to tackle and prevent crime in Killeen.
Rick Williams
Williams, 54, is a retired firefighter and soldier who holds an associate degree in fire science management.
Williams has been on the council since 2020 and is seeking reelection.
Williams has also been recently appointed as mayor pro tem.
“I believe that over the past term I have delivered on the items I promised. I am a pragmatic leader who believes in doing the correct thing.”
