The Bell County Texas Democratic Women hosted a virtual meeting with area Democrats running for public office on Sunday.
Candidates Ken Wilkerson, Killeen City Council; Sandra Blankenship, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, District 2; KeKe Williams, Texas House District 54; Clayton Tucker, Texas Senate District 24: Lynda Nash, Harker Heights City Council; and Martha Dominguez, Bell County Constable, Precinct 4 spoke about their backgrounds and campaigns for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
Ken Wilkerson, the first candidate to speak emphasized that Killeen is a small town with a big city feel.
“I am a 27-year Army veteran a former small business owner, a high school teacher and coach,” he said. “Our vision for Killeen is that I know that we are growing and we want sustainability and we can increase that for the city.”
Wilkerson stated he believes that council members should be robust and have relationships with different government agencies in the area.
“That is how we can procure resources for the city,” he said. “We’ve been paying attention to the small goals and I look forward to being a leader for the city of Killeen.”
Sandra Blankenship, the second candidate to speak, said she wanted people to know what the WCID is.
“They do several treatment processes,” she said. “I want to make sure our rights as citizens are being met by the WCID. We recently paid for a plant in Stillhouse that holds 10,000 gallons but we wont see the benefits of it for 10 years. I want to make sure that my time in office will plan for that.”
Blankenship said she wanted to make sure that water is available for its citizens.
“I want to improve sustainability for our district,” she said. “I want to enhance it, I want to work with Georgetown and make sure our citizens have a say in how the water is managed.”
KeKe Williams, the third candidate to speak said she served 24 years in the Army and wants to help the veterans in the community.
“We are a positive campaign,” she said. “I want to be the first female veteran in the Texas House and I want our voices heard in this community. This district has parts of Austin, parts of Lampasas and Bell County.”
Williams believes with her leadership skills in the Army she can bring the district the attention it deserves.
“Our veterans need to be served,” she said. “I want to pass policies that will help improve our criminal justice system, affordable health care, and public education funding. I want higher wages and more jobs and I want to give back to the community.”
Clayton Tucker, the fourth person to speak, said he wants a bluer state for Texas.
“I am 29 years old, or the same age as when LBJ got started,” he said. “I believe our government does not care about us, our schools, the systemic racism but we as Texans do care. We need to help our neighbors.”
Tucker spoke on improving the health care system, education and protecting the environment.
“We need to fix the justice system and stop police brutality,” he said. “I want to fight the lies and corruption in our government and our biggest strength is us, the Texans.”
Lynda Nash. the fifth person to speak, said she is a 17 year resident of Harker Heights.
“I am a 20 year Army veteran,” she said. “I know that I will be good for the Harker Heights council because of my leadership, experience and passion. I have and will make a change.
Nash said she sits on the board for the food pantry in Harker Heights and helps with the Veterans of Foreign Wars 3892 post.
“I know we also need better transportation in the north side of Killeen,” she said. “We also need medical facilities on the north side as well. It is hard for people to get things they need and with both of these implemented we can change that.”
Dominguez, who was the last to speak and has been in the area since 1978.
“I want to implement training changes for the office of constable,” she said. “We need better mental health training and we want our deputies trained in that. We don’t want to make things worse for someone in a bad situation.”
Dominguez said she wants to also give training to prevent human trafficking in the area.
“Everyone has to be involved,” she said. “We have to be the change and I am going to work with you and for you,”
Greg Johnson who is running for Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1 was not available to attend the meeting but left a statement.
“I want to restore justice and fairness,” he said in a statement. “The court needs leadership ability and I have seven years in the court. I understand the rules and procedures and nine out of the 10 cases in court are civil matters. I want my fellow citizens to back the bow tie.”
The early voting period for Texas will begin on Oct. 13, and Election Day is Nov. 3.
