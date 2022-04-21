The Killeen Crime Solutions Committee will meet 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
The committee seeks to find proactive, data driven solutions to rising crime in the city of Killeen.
A representative from Central Texas College will be present at the meeting where they will continue to fill in officer positions.
The committee is chaired by Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson, who has invited Killeen residents to provide their input on crime and possible solutions.
