A member of the board of trustees for the district that controls water for Killeen and the surrounding areas has stepped down from the board to begin a development in Killeen.
Dick Young was on the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board for just over two years after he was elected in 2018 in the first publicized election of the district’s board in over 20 years.
Young spoke about his time on the board in his resignation letter to the water district on Thursday.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of this district, and I look forward to fully supporting my replacement, as well as the existing board members. I offer many thanks to Dr. Jacobs, Don Farek, Allen Cloud, Rob Robinson and John Blankenship for their leadership and to Ricky Garrett for his wealth of knowledge in running this water district,” Young said.
During Young’s tenure, the district adopted new voting districts that created representation on the board for all of the cities the district serves.
The boundaries now include three districts in Killeen, a district in Copperas Cove, a district in Harker Heights, one in Nolanville and one in Belton. Each district will have one representative so Killeen will have three total representatives on the board while the other cities will have one. All of the district seats will be up for election in November, which will be the first election with the new voting districts.
Garrett spoke on Young’s time on the board during a phone call on Thursday.
“I think he was on the board about two years. We conducted a lot of business in that time. I enjoyed his time on the board and I thought he brought a little different perspective … Overall I thought his time on the board was good,” Garrett said.
He said that he is hoping to meet with the board next week to discuss how they will fill Young’s seat on the board.
The replacement of Young is at the discretion of the current board members and they have 60 days — starting from Young’s resignation Thursday — to name a replacement, according to Garrett.
