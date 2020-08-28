Members and proponents of the Working Families Party, a minor political party, were outside the gates of Fort Hood on Friday to have their voices heard in amplifying the #ShutDownFortHood movement.
Pam Campos-Palma, political strategist for the party, explained the party’s stance in a phone interview Friday.
“When we say shut down Fort Hood, the most immediate thing that we mean by it is all base operations should come to a halt until Congress rigorously investigates CID; top brass and Congress should confidentially meet with junior enlisted on that base,” she said.
About half a dozen members of Vets for the People, a nonprofit social welfare organization, came from all over Texas and even Florida to demand the shutdown of Fort Hood, said the organization’s coordinator, Tristeza Ordex.
They joined about 30 others who have been regularly protesting on Fridays outside Fort Hood’s east gate in the wake of Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance and death.
“A big thing that we are trying to do is to get them (Congress) to divest from violence and invest in the community,” Ordex said.
Ordex said when Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s mother, Gloria, spoke in Washington, D.C., she said Fort Hood needs to be shut down for a better future.
“It’s not about just coming in here and saying ‘shut it down,’ and leave it at that,” Ordex said. “It’s about coming in here and building something better; it’s about investing in the community that is around here.”
Ordex said she doesn’t believe nearby communities would have trouble surviving in the absence of Fort Hood.
However, in June, the state comptroller’s office issued a report that in 2019 Fort Hood directly or indirectly contributed an estimated $29.8 billion to the state economy.
Military bases like Fort Hood “are the lifeblood of their communities — supporting local businesses, buying homes and creating the fabric of their neighborhoods,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said earlier this summer.
Ordex, who served 10 years in the Marine Corps, said it is time to consider if that money is worth the death of even one soldier.
Campos-Palma said that since junior enlisted soldiers are primarily the ones dying, Congress should be able to speak with them without senior noncommissioned officers and ranking commanders looking over their shoulder.
She said that Congress needs to hold leadership of Fort Hood accountable, since the Department of Defense has not been able to be accountable, either.
So far this year, there have been 27 deaths of Fort Hood soldiers, including Sgt. Elder Fernandes and Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, according to the Fort Hood Press Center.
Fernandes was found dead near Temple on Tuesday, one week after he was last seen and a few months after reporting a sexual assault that Army investigators said was unsubstantiated.
Wedel-Morales’ remains were found in Killeen on June 19, 10 months after being reported missing from Fort Hood.
Of the deaths, five have died in homicides, two have died of illness, six have died of self-inflicted causes and eight have died in accidents, according to Fort Hood.
“Accidents include on- and off-post incidents including training and private automobile accidents,” Fort Hood officials said in an email Friday.
The cause of death for four soldiers is pending, and one died in combat.
The total through Aug. 28 is lower than the 365-day totals for the past four years, according to Fort Hood’s numbers.
There were 39 deaths (one combat-related) in 2019, 28 in 2018, 29 in 2017 and 41 (four combat-related) in 2016.
Some proponents of Fort Hood say that shutting down the base would mean taking away an integral part of the nation’s defense.
Campos-Palma doesn’t buy the response.
“Defense of what?” she asked.
Campos-Palma said the United States is involved in numerous, endless wars that have no strategic end and the country is battling a pandemic that Congress has not served the people in a way that has saved lives.
She said the Department of Defense does not have a current vision or strategic imperative for defense.
“So, the argument that Fort Hood is imperative to defense and national security ... it has become a complacent answer, because the wars that we’re in, the security at home, it’s really just wide open.” Campos-Palma said.
Campos-Palma described Fort Hood as being “ground zero” for crime in the military.
Recently, the secretary of the Army’s staff released crime numbers that showed Fort Hood having higher crime rates than comparable bases Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Washington state.
Between 2015 and 2019, Fort Hood averaged 129 violent felonies a year, which included homicides, violent sex crimes, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault, Army officials said. Fort Bragg averaged 90 per year and JBLM averaged 109 per year.
Non-violent felonies — such as drug crimes, failure to obey general order, desertion, larceny, other sex crimes and drunk driving with personal injury, among others — averaged 940 per year for Fort Hood. Bragg averaged 822 and JBLM 720.
The Working Families Party is “a grassroots party for working class people,” Campos-Palma said.
The party is targeting replacing politicians who have not held the military accountable.
The regular weekly protests at the same intersection, hosted by League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), will continue every Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
