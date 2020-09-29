Army senior leaders will be “put on trial” Thursday when a national organization holds a “people’s tribunal” outside the state Capitol in Austin.
Pam Campos-Palma, political strategist for the Working Families Party, said Vets for the People, a nonprofit social welfare organization, will be at the Capitol from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The event is open for the public to attend.
“The event will be a public tribunal by us, the people,” Campos-Palma said in a phone interview Monday.
At the “trial,” community leaders, as well as survivors and victims of sexual harassment or assault in the military, will read testimony about the cases of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and Sgt. Elder Fernandes.
Guillen went missing April 22. Her remains were found June 30 near the Leon River in eastern Bell County, some 20 miles from Fort Hood. Her family has repeatedly told media outlets that she had complained about being sexually harassed.
Fernandes was found dead near Temple on Aug. 25, one week after he was last seen and a few months after reporting a sexual assault that Army investigators said was unsubstantiated.
“What we’re aspiring to do is what, frankly, Congress hasn’t done, which is putting senior leaders at Fort Hood on public trial,” Campos-Palma said.
She said that the deaths and sexual misconduct of soldiers does not affect only Fort Hood, but the surrounding communities.
“The event is really to give power to the local communities who have hurt so much from the impunity of justice — the impunity of the Army investigating itself,” she said.
Other attendees at the “trial” will serve as jurors and give “rulings” on charges, such as criminal negligence.
Campos-Palma said the event will be a visualization of what attendees view justice would look like.
“We haven’t seen justice; we haven’t seen accountability,” she said. “We know what it looks like. It means that generals should pay with their careers and not get slapped on the wrist.”
