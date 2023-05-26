Memorial Day is Monday with observance ceremonies as well as closures planned for the three-day weekend.
Here is a look at events and closures in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area:
KILLEEN
The City of Killeen offices will be closed on Monday. Emergency services will operate without interruption. Garbage service will remain unaltered, but the Killeen Recycling Center and the Solid Waste Administration building will be closed. The Transfer Station will close at 1 p.m.
A celebration and appreciation presentation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at DAV W.R. Hold Chapter 147. The chapter is located at 702 E. Ave. E St. and all service members and their families are welcome.
The Area Veterans Advisory Committee who sponsors the Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony invites the public to attend the ceremony on Monday, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11463 State Highway 195. The public is invited to attend. Veterans organizations are encouraged to attend and bring their post colors and wreaths by 9:30 a.m. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will give the welcome at 10 a.m. and wreaths will be laid at 10:45 a.m. A 21-gun salute and the playing of taps will conclude the ceremony. For more information go to www.centex-avac.org or call Guadalupe Lopez at 254-702-0465.
COPPERAS COVE
All City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Monday.
This includes the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s schedule for residential collections the week of May 29 - June 1 will be delayed by one day. Commercial collections will run as scheduled. For additional information regarding City facilities closure please contact Cove City Hall at 254-547-4221. For additional information regarding the collection schedule please contact Solid Waste at 254-547-5245.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The offices of the City of Harker Heights, as well a the Activities Center and the Recreation Center will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the holiday. Trash services for the week of Memorial Day will run on their normal schedule.
The City and Harker Heights Veterans Council invite families to a Memorial Ceremony and Remembrance Walk on Saturday. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater at 400 Miller’s Crossing and will feature a traditional wreath-laying to honor those who gave their lives. The walk will begin around the park trail at 9:45 a.m. In case of inclement, the ceremony will
FORT CAVAZOS
III Corps observed Friday as a training holiday and Monday as a public holiday.
The Remembrance Memorial Boot Display may be viewed at Sadowski Field on base from sunrise to sunset. There is no admission fee.
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center administrative offices and clinics will modify their hours of operation May 26-29 in observance of the Memorial Day federal holiday. Monroe and Bennett pharmacies will be closed May 26.
Families may visit the grave sites of relatives buried in cemeteries on Fort Cavazos Sunday. Memorial Day weekend visits may be made within the live-fire training areas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. without area access clearance.
There will be no vehicle pass required for cemetery visits, unless accessing the installation through vehicle control points or gates. Non-DOD identification card holders must obtain a pass from the visitors center located on T.J. Mills Blvd. prior to coming on post. Range operations will have guides available to assist families and monitor cemetery visits to ensure that all visitors are clear of the live-fire training areas by 7 p.m. Roads which may be used are: East Range Road, Hubbard Road, West Range Road and Owl Creek Road. Signs will be posted along roads with directions to the cemeteries.
For more information, contact Mike Smith at the range control operations office, 254-553-1943 and 254-291-2363 or email michael.j.smith447.civ@army.mil.
