Many folks will get a nice long weekend for Memorial Day, which is perfect for both relaxation and remembrance. Check out the events planned to honor fallen military members, as well as some fun things to fill the longer weekend for the family.
Local Events
The USO Fort Hood Virtual 5K Run/Walk/Roll will be from May 28-31. Runners can complete and track their race anytime in between those days and submit virtually. Registration is $35 per runner and includes a shirt and medal. Go to https://bit.ly/USO5kVRun to sign up and for more information.
The Fort Hood Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, is hosting author Kam Knight for a book signing event from 5 to 7 p.m. May 28.
Families with relatives buried in cemeteries within Fort Hood’s live-fire training areas can visit these sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 30. Visitors must call range operations at 254-287-3130 before accessing the area.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Virtual Event will be at 9 a.m. May 31 and will feature keynote speaker retired Lt. Gen. J.T. Thomson. This will be livestreamed on the Killeen Daily Herald’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kdhnews/. This event is closed to the public for in-person attendance.
The City of Harker Heights Online Memorial Day Remembrance Program will be at 10 a.m. May 31 at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr. At 3 p.m. there will be a National Moment of Remembrance that will include a minute of pauseto remember those who have died in military service. Residents can also visit the veterans and Purple Heart monuments outside of Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Go to www.harkerheights.gov/memorialday2021 to learn more about Memorial Day.
The Gatesville Memorial Day Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. May 31 at the Coryell County Courthouse, 620 E. Main St., Gatesville. Immediately following the ceremony, there will be lunch provided at VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave. in Copperas Cove.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian South Philly Reef at 9 p.m. May 28 and 29. Tickets are $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Summer Surge Veterans Virtual Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2. This event is free and open to all job seekers with a variety of professional backgrounds. Go to https://bit.ly/2Rp080N to register.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. There will be special Memorial Day Matinees at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. May 31. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The Killeen Movies in Your Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. May 28 at the Killeen Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free event will feature a showing of “Wonder Park.” Attendees should bring a blanket or chair.
The Killeen Mobile Recreation Series is bringing volleyball to kids ages 7 to 17 from 10 a.m. to noon May 29 at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This event is free and will feature warmups, drills,and games for kids.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting a Summer Camp for kids 5 to 12 years old every weekday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7 to Aug. 13. There will be arts and crafts, pool time, theme days, and more activities for kids. Cost is $72 a week per child. Call 254-542-2719 or email Zach Calhoun at zcalhoun@copperascovetx.gov for more information. Go to https://bit.ly/3feOJbQ to register.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Summer Camp will be from June 1 to Aug. 13 at Comanche Youth Center, 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd. This camp is open for kids in grades 6 to twelfth that are registered with CYS. Cost per week will depend on the fee category. Call 254-287-5834 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting its Summer Reading Club from June 1 to Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up June 1. In-person event registration begins June 9. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from May 28 to June 2, will be “Scoob!” at 8:30 p.m. and “A Quiet Place Part II” at 10 p.m. Shows May 28-30 will also have a triple feature with “Godzilla vs. Kong” at 11:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by Jess Lee from 9 p.m. to midnight May 28. Cover is $10.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Drew Fish and Joe King at noon May 28, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado, is hosting music by Sammy Kershaw from 7:45 to 11 p.m. May 29. General admission is $20 in advance, $25 the day of; lawn seats are $40 and you must bring your own chair; reserved tables for six range from $300 to $500 depending on location. Doors open at 6 p.m. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight May 28. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 29. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. May 28, Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. May 29, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 30. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting free live music by Smokin’ Maxx and Nugget from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 28. Name That Tune Bingo will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 29. Cards are $2 and there is a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by Kady Rainat 7 p.m. May 28, Mary Charlotte Young at 7 p.m. May 29, and Amanda Brown and Rodney Pyeatt at 1 p.m. with Daniel Nash at 4 p.m. May 30. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen together.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its Summer Lecture Series with special guest Robert Ford from 6 to 8 p.m. May 28. Registration is free but tickets must be reserved in advance by going to www.bellcountymuseum.org/f/57. The museum is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
