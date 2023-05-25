This weekend brings events to honor those that have served for Memorial Day, the start of summer fun, and family-friendly events. Read on for more information on how to spend your holiday.
May 26
The Fort Cavazos Remembrance Memorial Day Display will be open from sunrise to sunset from May 26- 30 at Sadowski Field. Boots, photographs, and other information connected to fallen soldiers are available for visitors to view during this time.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host its newest production, “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” May 26-28 and June 2-4. Tickets range from $12 to $17 and can be purchased in advance at https://www.showpass.com/mermaidjr/.
The Central Texas Exposition will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, now until June 2 and June 28 to July 9.
Hangover Bar & Grill, 104 W. Elms Road in Killeen, will host its Memorial Day Kickoff with Bun B from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $35 per person. Go to www.eventbrite.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Borderlinefrom 8 p.m. to midnight May 26. Cover is $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 27. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by The Ryan Youmans Band from 6 to 9 p.m. May 26, Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. May 27, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m.May 28.
May 27
The Rucks on Main Memorial Day Ruck March will be at 9 a.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A, Temple. Marchers will fill their packs with up to 40 pounds of non-perishable food items to donate to charity. Registration is $55 per person. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/2022RucksOnMainMemorialDayRuckMarch for more information.
The Main Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road on Fort Cavazos, will host an Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Animals from Killeen Animal Services and the Fort Cavazos Animal Shelter will have animals available for adoption during this time. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/animals for more information.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host Breakfast Bingo from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This event is free and there will be a chance to win prizes.
The Fort Cavazos and Killeen Wear Blue: Run to Remember will be at 9 a.m. at the Killeen Community Park Center, 436-284 W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. There will be a moment of remembrance followed by the walk or run of a 2.5-mile track. This event is free and open to the public. Go to www.wearblueruntoremember.org/memorialday for more information.
The Youth Backyard Gardening Initiative will host its Magnificent Chess Moves from 10 a.m. to noon at YBGI Acre, 2384 E. Stagecoach Road, Killeen. This event is free and open to kids in third grade and up. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-magnificence-tickets-624004543387 to register.
The ASCO Spartacus Dash will be at 9 a.m. at Liberty Park, 700 Veteran’s Way, Belton. This 3-mile race will feature over 20 obstacles. Go to https://www.ascospartacusdash.com to register.
The Comanche Outdoor Pool, 52932 Tank Destroyer Blvd. on Fort Cavazos, will host its Splash into Summer event from noon to 7 p.m. to celebrate the pool’s opening for the summer season.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Pokémon Card Games from 1 to 3 p.m., Children’s Dungeons and Dragons from 2 to 5 p.m., and Maker Space from 3 to 5 p.m. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Shady Villa Hotel, 423 S. Main St. in Salado, will host its Start of Summer Shindig from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be free pool access, music by DJ Wall of Sound, drinks, and more at this free event.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by David Bridwellfrom 2 to 5 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host live music by Groove Connection at 9 p.m. Cover is $15.
Bare Bones Barbeque, 4305 S. State Highway 36 in Gatesville, will host live music by Branded Heart from 7 to 11 p.m. General admission is $12. Table reservations for six people can also be made for $127. Go to www.barebonesbarbeque.com/event-tickets to purchase in advance.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by LillyMilford at 10:30 a.m. and Not Past 11 at 7 p.m. May 27, and Ashley Blake at 4 p.m. May 28.
May 28
Band of Brothers BBQ, 13178 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen, will host its grand opening from noon until sold out. There will be vendors, bounce houses, live music by Jesse Dean, and more.
Empresario Wines, 7 N. Main St., Salado, will host free live music by The David Grace Project from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host its Memorial Day Weekend with Mike Hamilton from 7 to 10 p.m. Go to www.eventbrite.com to reserve a free general admission ticket.
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, will host Memorial Day weekend Tejano night with music by Texas Latino from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are $30 at the door.
May 29
The Area Veterans Advisory Committee will host the annual Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 29 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Highway 195, Killeen. Veteran organizations are encouraged to attend and bring their wreaths at 9:30 a.m. Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will provide remarks. Go to www.centex-avac.org for more information.
Upcoming Events
The Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will be from June 13 to July 20 at 501 S. Main St. There will be weekly performances, teen programs, story times, and more during this time. Online registration will open on June 1. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for more information or call 254-547-3826.
Texas A&M University- Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5-14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp will be June 5 to Aug. 11. Registration is now open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders,” now through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.