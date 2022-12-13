Fundraiser

The family of Tatiana Mathis has started two separate fundraisers to cover funeral expenses. Mathis was killed in Killeen when she was hit by a vehicle.

 Thaddeus Imerman

The family of a woman who was killed in Killeen has set up a memorial fund at a local bank as well as an online fundraising website.

Anyone wanting to donate for the funeral expenses of Tatiana Monae Mathis can do so at any branch of First Convenience Bank, a division of First National Bank Texas, the woman’s mother, Shuvona Mathis, said Tuesday.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.