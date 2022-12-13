The family of a woman who was killed in Killeen has set up a memorial fund at a local bank as well as an online fundraising website.
Anyone wanting to donate for the funeral expenses of Tatiana Monae Mathis can do so at any branch of First Convenience Bank, a division of First National Bank Texas, the woman’s mother, Shuvona Mathis, said Tuesday.
The family has set a goal of $10,000 to cover the funeral expenses. Shuvona Mathis told the Herald she believes the memorial fund is open-ended and will not close. All money received above the $10,000 goal will go into a trust fund for the 2-year-old girl Mathis left behind.
The 23-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle in the 100 block of West Elms Road on Monday evening.
Funeral services are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
One of Tatiana Mathis’ cousins also began a GoFundMe for her. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a total of $365 had been raised via GoFundMe. The goal on the website is $1,000.
