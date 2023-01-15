When we hear of someone being abused, we are accustomed to assuming that the victims are children, women and the elderly; we never think of men who are victims of abuse.
Men who experience abuse are more common than we know. Many years ago, I was a guest at an event and had this fantastic opportunity to educate a room full of men. As I looked across the room, I saw different nationalities and backgrounds with varying groups of age, and there sat men who had status and were leaders in their profession and peer groups.
I remember that after I had finished educating, I felt that I didn’t reach anyone with my message. Some men expressed that they knew of someone who had been abused as men, using their stories in the third person; it was later discovered that they were the victims.
Some of our male counterparts show their emotions under their tough exterior. I have learned that some men tend to feel less of who they are and feel shamed if they share their experience of abuse with others. In this climate we are now in, we are learning ways, in some cases, for men to feel safe to speak out about their victimization without judging them.
Many men have also been victims of child abuse and suffered for years in their adult lives from the pain they underwent in their childhood. Very rarely does a man share his pain from victimization, and when they finally find the fortitude, they can share what they feel comfortable being transparent about. For identity reasons, I interviewed a resident who wanted to share his story with other men and our community but wanted to remain anonymous. I will use an initial to describe him: Mr. B is an 18-year veteran who has served his country; he travels and loves to hike. His pain stems from the ill-treatment he suffered in his marriage.
His condition included mental anguish, anxiety, depression, and PTSD. After joining the military, he met his wife, and they seemed to be the happiest couple looking from the outside, but the abuse was behind the forcible confinement of their home. Mr. B shared that his life changed after the first year of his marriage; he received verbal abuse, often being told by his spouse that he wasn’t good enough, diminishing his self-worth; it then became emotionally abusive, degrading, and emasculating. He didn’t want to leave his marriage because he said he was the provider, and after their second child, he decided to stay in his marriage and work it through. Mr. B felt that going to a counselor would affect his private status and compromise his career.
After years of abuse, he noticed that his children were also affected and began acting out at school and in their homes. That is where Mr. B decided he needed to separate in hopes of becoming a custodial parent. After sharing the abuse with a relative, arrangements were made, and his relative moved to help with the arrangements awarded by the courts. The relative helped him care for the children while he worked.
“After the abuse, it has been tough because I still feel like I am still being abused,” says Mr. B. “I feel guilty sometimes or inadequate. I feel like I have failed, and though I know I made the best decision for my children and myself, I still feel powerless.”
How many men can attest to being abused? How has your experience with abuse changed your life?
As we observe many other men victimized by abuse, we cannot continue to overlook or ignore that men have silent tears too. This gender paradigm is debunked because some men have finally broken their silence to share with others who may be going through what they have had to go through in abuse. Contrary to popular belief, men don’t come out often and tend to mask their pain behind walls that they build up to shield them from others finding out. The stigma is that if a man is being abused, he is considered weak. The struggle with masculinity and the feeling that you should be able to handle abuse as a man is fictional, and this stigma has filtrated many others’ minds in the culture today.
Many men can relate to Mr. B’s experience of abuse and still do not receive proper help to heal and break the silence. Abuse is abuse across gender roles, and anyone who becomes prey to the predatorial behaviors of an abuser is subject to becoming a target of other abusive crises.
Historically victims are assumed to be a gender reversal role; a woman is a victim, and the man is the predator, but not all men are the contributors and aggressors of abuse; they are many times the victims. Let’s look at some ways some men may experience abuse — sexual coercion, meaning withholding sex from a partner. Psychological abuse, verbal abuse, and emotional abuse. How has society made it a safe place for men to feel confident to come out with their stories and experiences of abuse? I encourage any man out there that if you’ve been a victim of abuse or are currently experiencing abuse in any capacity, please seek professional help.
We have made it less critical to upholding women predators to the same standards as their male counterparts when they have committed the same offense as a man who is a predator. This stereotype that women are the weaker vessel and cannot abuse men has kept many men hidden and still suffering. Men who are victims of childhood abuse have also been ignored. When they become older, they have learned survival behaviors, such as anger, disordered delusional episodes, functioning addictive behaviors, and become abusers themselves; serial daters with multiple partners, such as sex addiction, and many other learned behaviors are practiced coping mechanisms. If you need help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).
