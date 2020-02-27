Eight men, including one from Fort Hood and two from Killeen, were indicted by a Coryell County grand jury this month on felony prostitution charges after being snagged by a series of stings last year by state troopers.
The following men were indicted on the second-degree felony charges of prostitution or solicitation of a person under 18 years old: Justyn Lewis, 28, of Killeen; Ronny Madinunga Ndeke, 25, of Killeen; Tevin Demetrius Wadsworth, 25, of Fort Hood; Jaron Mikel Hamil, 23, of Gatesville; Christopher Andrew Contreras, 26, of San Antonio; Jarrett Glenn Henson, 36, of Waco; Malyk Devonta Johnson, 22, of Corrigan; and Ty Simpson Miller, 19, of Grenada.
Most of the men they were meeting girls under the age of 18 years old for paid sex acts, authorities said. The arrests were made in Coryell County. Seven of the arrests were made by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and one case was a sheriff’s department investigation, according to court documents.
DPS could not provide further information on the arrests.
“The pending cases are open and active and we cannot provide any further information at this time,” said Sgt. Bryan Washko, public information officer for DPS, on Tuesday.
Justyn Lewis
DPS agents began an online investigation into prostitution on Sept. 6, 2019, with an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. Lewis allegedly wanted to pay $80 for a sex act. Lewis requested the address of the person he believed to be 15 years of age … (He) showed up at the designated location… and was taken into custody by the arrest team,” police said.
Ronny Madinunga Ndeke
On Sept. 6, 2019, a DPS special agent posed as a 15-year-old girl. Police said that Ndeke contacted the officer and agreed to pay $80 for a sex act. Ndeke requested the address of the person he believed to be 15 years of age … (He) showed up at the designated location … and was taken into custody by the arrest team,” police said.
Tevin Demetrius Wadsworth
On Sept. 5, 2019, a DPS special agent began an online investigation while posing as a 15-year-old girl. Police said that Wadsworth contacted the officer and agreed to pay $80 for an hour of sex acts, according to the arrest affidavit. “Wadsworth requested the address of the person he believed to be 15 years of age…(He) showed up at the designated location… and was taken into custody by the arrest team,” police said.
Jaron Mikel Hamil
An investigator for the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 3 she an accusation that Hamil had attempted to solicit a 13-year-old boy for sex. The boy’s relative made the report and showed police messages between Hamil and the boy, according to the arrest affidavit. In one message, Hamil allegedly offered to pay $500 for a sex act, police said. The boy spoke to police and said that he met Hamil while playing basketball and became friends, but that the messages from Hamil began to make him “uncomfortable,” police said. The boy told police that a friend of his, also 13 years old, had a similar encounter with Hamil. Police met with the second alleged victim and his mother on July 25, 2019. The boy told police that he became friends with Hamil but as time progressed, he began asking for a sex act, telling the boy that “he would give him all the money in his wallet…” The boy’s parents confronted Hamil, who said he would not contact the victim again or hang around other boys that age.
Hamil told police that he had started to develop feelings for the boys and stated that he did not mean to hurt them and that he was “confused,” according to the affidavit.
Christopher Andrew Contreras
On Sept. 5, 2019, a DPS special agent began an online investigation while posing as a 15-year-old girl. Contreras allegedly contacted the officer and agreed to pay $75 for a sex act, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Contreras requested the address of the person he believed to be 15 years of age… (He) showed up at the designated location … and was taken into custody by the arrest team,” police said.
Jarrett Glenn Henson
Special agents on March 22, 2019, conducted a human trafficking operation in Coryell County, using the internet to post ads that depicted a 15-year-old girl wanting to have sex for money, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Henson contacted the girl and “agreed to engage in sex for money … several times during the online conversation.”
On April 3, 2019, Henson was arrested on two unrelated felony warrants. After obtaining a search warrant for his cell phone, evidence allegedly was discovered tying him to the March operation.
Malyk Devonta Johnson
A DPS special agent on March 22 began an online investigation while posing as a 16-year-old girl. Johnson allegedly contacted the officer and requested sex acts for half an hour for the price of $40. “Johnson requested the address of the person he believed to be 16 years of age … (He) showed up at the designated location … and was taken into custody by the arrest team,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Ty Simpson Miller
Miller allegedly contacted a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl on March 21, 2019, and offered to engage in a sex act for a fee. Further information was not available on this case.
OTHER CASES
Also indicted by a Coryell County grand jury, in unrelated cases, were:
Barr Daniel Irwin, 58, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than 1 gram.
Gerald Wayne Duke Jr., 48, on charges of burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass, less than $20,000.
Joseph Anthony Debellis, 34, on charges of assault of a public servant, tamper or fabricate evidence and prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
Esequiel Morales Jr., 31, on two charge of burglary of a building.
Alton Batiste Jr., 37, on a charge of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with weapon.
Kevin Lee Dowdy, 36, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Michael Lars Palmer Jr., 24, on a charge of deadly conduct, discharge firearm.
Cody Lane Vernon, 30, on charges of burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass, less than $20,000.
Julie Ann Curet, 52, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with previous convictions.
Robert Raleighns Evans, 30, of Burnet, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than 1 gram.
Kayla Cherelle Fandel, 30, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
James Lee Harper, 37, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Thomas Wayne Howard, 35, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Timothy Steven Cox, 20, of Gatesville, on a charge of theft of property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Philip Anthony Laurenti, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of family or household member by choking.
Latoya Shontei Warren, 42, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than 1 gram.
Victoria Ann Ocampo, 40, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than 1 gram in drug-free zone.
Jordan O’Neal McKinnis, 21, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Bernard Penetrez Daniel Jr., 32, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Wesley Wayne Litton, 45, of Kempner, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
