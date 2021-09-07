Men and women took part in the Killeen Police Department’s civil service and physical entrance exams last week, KPD announced on its Facebook page Monday.
“Last week was a busy week. I want to thank everyone that applied to join the Killeen Police Department and congratulate those that passed both the Civil Service Exam and Physical Entrance Exam,” Officer Wilson Lopez, KPD’s recruiter, said in the Facebook post, which included several photos. “Keep up the energy on the long road ahead!”
Officials also shared the post on the Killeen city Facebook page Tuesday, saying KPD “is always recruiting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.